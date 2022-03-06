Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the January 31st total of 529,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,431 shares of company stock valued at $932,022. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.46. The stock had a trading volume of 142,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average is $88.69.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

