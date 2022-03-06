Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.02.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.