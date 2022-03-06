PM CAPITAL Ltd Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 0.3% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,211,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,251. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

