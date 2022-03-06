Point Break Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 0.1% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Pinterest by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,877 shares of company stock worth $12,637,858 over the last 90 days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.