Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.49. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

