Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.
Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.49. Points International has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.
Points International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.
