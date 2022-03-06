Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $532.05

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 532.05 ($7.14) and last traded at GBX 534.25 ($7.17), with a volume of 72146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552 ($7.41).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POLR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 655.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 763.63. The company has a market capitalization of £556.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 700 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($187,843.82). Also, insider John Mansell acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 576 ($7.73) per share, for a total transaction of £288,000 ($386,421.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock worth $69,120,000.

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

