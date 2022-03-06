PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Tops $0.0962

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $227,805.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0962 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.53 or 0.06753660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,806.70 or 1.00089508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00048265 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 86,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 27,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

