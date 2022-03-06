Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

POR stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 626,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,995. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

