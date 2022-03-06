PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after acquiring an additional 500,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PowerSchool by 14,984.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.