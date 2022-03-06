Primas Price Hits $0.0187 (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Primas has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $983,568.45 and $2.88 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.41 or 0.00265059 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001405 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.