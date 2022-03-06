Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prime Meridian stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Prime Meridian alerts:

About Prime Meridian (Get Rating)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.