Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in February

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Prime Meridian stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.89. Prime Meridian has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.86.
About Prime Meridian (Get Rating)
