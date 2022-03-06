Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.90. Progressive has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

