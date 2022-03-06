Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $2,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 41.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after acquiring an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $40,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

