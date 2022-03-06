ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 103911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.82.
In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
