ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.00

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 103911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.82.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.19). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ProPetro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPetro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after purchasing an additional 296,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 250.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 486,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

