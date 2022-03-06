ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.83 and last traded at $44.48. Approximately 130,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 214,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 24,611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 196,889 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $5,856,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.