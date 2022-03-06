Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec cut shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €128.00 ($143.82) to €122.00 ($137.08) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosus from €140.00 ($157.30) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 2,970,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.40. Prosus has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

