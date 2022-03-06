Proton (XPR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.21 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $105.88 million and $5.21 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00034082 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00103109 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,409,090,683 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,212,871 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

