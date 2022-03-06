PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PS Business Parks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.
Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.61. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $143.88 and a 12 month high of $189.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
