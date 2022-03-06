PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PTC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 482,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89. PTC has a 1-year low of $103.44 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PTC by 121.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

