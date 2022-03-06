Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 87,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($73.03) to €70.00 ($78.65) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 129,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

