PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.17. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

