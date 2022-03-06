Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.
Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $118,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.
About Puma Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.