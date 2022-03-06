Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 665.45% and a negative net margin of 19.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $118,106 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,283,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 1,475,239 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,364.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 735,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 685,690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,605.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 396,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 373,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 140,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

