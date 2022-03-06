Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 644.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Puxin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Puxin by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Puxin (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($24.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 1,221.55% and a negative net margin of 47.91%.
About Puxin (Get Rating)
Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.
