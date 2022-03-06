Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,000 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 488,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 467,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Puxin alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puxin by 644.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Puxin by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Puxin by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Puxin by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 216,639 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Puxin by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 352,949 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 140,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.83. Puxin has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $68.00.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($24.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 1,221.55% and a negative net margin of 47.91%.

About Puxin (Get Rating)

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.