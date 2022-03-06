PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $9.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

PVH traded down $10.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,576. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. PVH has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

