Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

