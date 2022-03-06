Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.33.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.32.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20. Also, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,503 shares of company stock valued at $419,560.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

