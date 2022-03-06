Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.52). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.40) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.87 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $510.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

