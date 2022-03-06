Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Reduced by Analyst

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Quanta Services in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the construction company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

PWR stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Standard Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

