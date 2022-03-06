Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SciPlay Co. Lowered by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SciPlay in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SCPL stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter valued at $21,478,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $24,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth $2,817,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 1,352.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 233,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 217,013 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

