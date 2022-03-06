Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 573,955 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $79,682,172.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,077,447 shares of company stock worth $985,067,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

