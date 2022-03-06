Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Endo International in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $789.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $549.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Endo International during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

