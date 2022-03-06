Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.40.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$41.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.54 and a twelve month high of C$45.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

