Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Raised by National Bank Financial (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNS. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

NYSE:BNS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.20. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

