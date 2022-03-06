Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

