Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Lowered by Wedbush

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $25.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $26.34. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $39.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $23.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $125.60 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,968.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,834.74. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,168.00 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

