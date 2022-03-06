Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $16 billion-$16.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.76 billion.

PWR opened at $109.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $78.79 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.36.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 117.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $4,300,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

