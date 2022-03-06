Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 7.1%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.37. 78,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 197,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 1,196.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

