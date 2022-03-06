QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QuinStreet by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.80.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

