Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $168.47

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.47 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.64). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.66), with a volume of 85,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.22) price target on shares of Quixant in a report on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of £82.07 million and a P/E ratio of 137.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 156.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

