RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

RDNT opened at $22.79 on Friday. RadNet has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $271,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $816,500. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 209,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 45,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in RadNet by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

