Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $68.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -158.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

