Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $67.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $68.06.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
