Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $27.04.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.