Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $27.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RPID. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

