Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Rattler Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 3.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,065,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after acquiring an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

