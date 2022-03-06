Raymond James Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$23.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Aecon Group from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.51.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$22.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a P/E ratio of 14.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

