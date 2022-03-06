Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.73. Raymond James posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $4,480,293. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.