Raymond James Raises NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$9.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NXE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.10 target price on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.92.

NexGen Energy stock opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. NexGen Energy has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$8.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 25.87 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.0402462 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexGen Energy news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$757,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 914,900 shares in the company, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

