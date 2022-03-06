Raymond James Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $30.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GDRX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut shares of GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.41.

GoodRx stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 13.42. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of -0.31.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $413,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 700,379 shares of company stock worth $25,119,422. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 26.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

