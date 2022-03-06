Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stake Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

