Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the period. City Office REIT comprises approximately 2.2% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned 0.43% of City Office REIT worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in City Office REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 302,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,012. The company has a market cap of $739.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

