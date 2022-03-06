Real Estate Management Services LLC Trims Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Century Communities makes up approximately 1.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

CCS stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.03. 396,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,155. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.98.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.49%.

About Century Communities (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.